New Genesis X Concept Previews Brand’s Future Design Philosophy

The Genesis X Concept is based on the luxury carmaker’s “Athletic Elegance” design language, and makes extensive use of the company’s twin line element

Hyundai’s luxury car division Genesis Motor has showcased the new X Concept, previewing the future of the Korean company’s design philosophy. The X Concept is basically a two-door Gran Turismo with an electric powertrain. Genesis revealed the vehicle at a private event in California.

Why Genesis has chosen for a coupe design rather than a crossover or SUV-ish styling is simply because the luxury marque wants to maintain driving excitement and performance, even as the world slowly adopts zero-emissions powertrains. Talking about the design, Genesis’ signature twin lines graphic is very evident here.

The design can be seen on both the headlights and the taillamps. Based on the “Athletic Elegance” design language, the twin lines graphic can be seen on everything from the side view cameras to the charging port door to the rear diffuser that features two chrome stripes with twin divots that mimic conventional tailpipes.

The two-door coupe features a beautiful silhouette, thanks to its long bonnet, a short tail and broad haunches. At the front, the X Concept features Genesis’ trademark Crest Grille with the G-matrix pattern, flanked by the quad lamps, which represent the wings of the Genesis badge and wrap around the front fenders. The headlights also hide the shutline of the clamshell bonnet, hence, giving it a cleaner look up front.

The car gets massive turbine-styled alloy wheels, hiding the lime green brake callipers. The rear-end features a similar quad-lamp setup just like the front, and gets the ‘GENESIS’ badging between the wraparound taillights. The car is finished in Lençóis Blue, named after the Lençóis Maranhenses National Park in Brazil.

Inside the cabin, the X Concept features a split driver layout with a scotch brown driver’s seat and cockpit, and a greenish-blue passenger seat. A Free-Form display sweeps around the driver’s seat, and incorporates the instrumentation, navigation and climate controls. Also seen is a spherical crystal gear selector that controls the drive modes as well.