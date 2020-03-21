New-Generation Toyota Land Cruiser Debut This August – Details

The next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser will likely feature a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine that will work in tandem with an electric motor to generate a power output of 295 hp

The instantly recognizable and the highly renowned Land Cruiser, which is Toyota’s longest running model, will receive a generation change in August this year. It’s worth mentioning here that the Land Cruiser nameplate has been in the market since 1951, with the current generation model being in existence for over 12 years now.

As per a recent report, the next generation version of the Land Cruiser will be powered by a hybrid setup comprising a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine that will work in tandem with an electric motor. The combined output will be rated at a maximum power of 295hp and a peak torque of 356Nm. Instead of the current 8-speed automatic transmission, the next-gen version will be mated with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

On the other hand, the new hybrid powertrain will replace the 4.6-litre V8 engine of the Euro-spec current-gen model. The engine produces a maximum power of 313 hp and a peak torque of 460 Nm. In America, the Land Cruiser is sold with a 5.7-litre V8 engine that produces 381hp and 544Nm.

The new generation Toyota Land Cruiser will be underpinned by the company’s TNGA modular platform that has already formed the base of several other modern-day Toyota cars out there. The SUV will retain the ladder-on-frame chassis, but the introduction of the new platform will lead to a significant reduction in weight, thereby making up for the drop in power figures.

Aesthetically speaking, the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser will have an evolved design. In all likelihood, the current boxy silhouette will be retained by the new-gen model. It is also expected to have a new trapezoidal grille. The interior will have two or three seating rows, depending on the market.

The equipment list will feature the latest version of the company’s Safety Sense driver assistance package that includes pedestrian detection and accident avoidance technology that is capable to automatically steer the car away from a collision even when the driver fails to react efficiently.