New-Generation Maruti Celerio AMT Mileage Test – Video

The second-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio is claimed to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in India, and we put that claim to the test

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new-generation Celerio in India. The new model sports plenty of changes over the previous one, including both aesthetic and mechanical changes. The new Celerio looks sportier than the old-gen model, has a more spacious cabin, and is now underpinned by the Heartect platform.

Also, Maruti Suzuki has claimed that the Celerio is the most fuel-efficient petrol car in India, with a mileage of 26.68 kmpl (VXi AMT variant). However, the tested figures rarely match up to real-life figures, so we decided to check it out ourselves, and you can see the results in our exclusive video here.

At the start of the test, our test car had 335 km on the odometer, and the average fuel economy was displayed to be 13.7 kmpl. The tank is then filled to the brim, and the mileage test then begins. Our drive consisted of highway and city driving, and after a run of 89.5 km, the MID of the car showed an average fuel consumption of 25.6 kmpl.

As per our own calculations, the car consumed just 2.83 litres of fuel for the journey, thus averaging at 31.63 kmpl! A technical glitch, or perhaps some other problem? Well, stay tuned to GaadiWaadi for more! We will be back with another video soon addressing this issue, and will bring you a mileage test of the Celerio MT as well.

The new-gen Maruti Celerio is powered by a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine, with dualjet technology and idle start-stop system available as standard. This motor develops a peak power of 66.6 PS and a maximum torque of 89 Nm, and can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT.

The price of Maruti Celerio now begins at Rs. 4.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, it continues to compete with the likes of Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, Datsun Go, and even Maruti Wagon-R.