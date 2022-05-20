New-Generation Hyundai Tucson India Launch Confirmed For H2 2022

Hyundai has confirmed that the new-generation Tucson will launch in the Indian market in second half of the current calendar year

Back in 2020, Hyundai had internationally unveiled the fourth-generation Tucson. The new SUV is on sale in select markets around the globe, however, the Indian market still has the previous-gen model on sale. That will change soon though, as the South Korean car giant will be introducing the new-gen SUV in our country this year.

The new-generation Hyundai Tucson has a completely new design compared to the outgoing model. The new one gets a larger front grille, with integrated LED DRLs at the sides. The headlights are mounted low on the front bumper, similar to other Hyundai crossovers. The rear section is new as well, featuring a different tailgate and a new taillight (with a sharp, single-piece design).

As for the interior, it will also be completely new. The new Tucson has a flat dashboard, with AC vents integrated into the ridges. The 10.25-inch instrument console and the 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen are both integrated into the dashboard as well, thus offering a very clean and upmarket cabin design.

Also, the new model will feature an electronic drive selector and an electronic parking brake, thus clearing up space in the centre console. The international version gets a touch panel for automatic climate control, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, air purifier, 360-degree camera, 64-colour ambient lighting, BlueLink connected car tech, etc.

Also, Hyundai offers ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) – including forward collision avoidance warning with auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, lane-keep assist, driver attention monitoring, and more – on the SUV in international markets. We hope the India-spec Tucson will have similar convenience and safety features on offer.

We’re not sure what engine options will be offered on the new-gen Tucson in India. That said, we expect Hyundai to up its game and offer hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain choices on the new SUV. Considering how other carmakers are also paying a lot of attention to electrification, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to expect Hyundai to do the same.