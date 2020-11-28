New-Gen Volvo S60 India Launch Confirmed For March 2021

2021 Volvo S60 will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine developing 190 horsepower and 300 Nm of peak torque

The arrival of the latest Volvo S60 sold in the international markets has been highly anticipated since the discontinuation of the model in India. Having been well received globally, the Swedish manufacturer was expected to bring it to Indian shores earlier this year. But the health crisis has postponed the plans and Volvo has finally revealed official details of the forthcoming sedan.

Bookings for the new generation Volvo S60 will commence by January 2021 and the launch has been slated two months later. The five paint schemes in which it will be sold are Crystal White Pearl, Onyx Black, Maple Brown, Denim Blue and Fusion Red. Based on a new platform, the 2021 Volvo S60 measures a length of 4,761 mm, width of 2,040 mm and it stands 1,431 mm tall.

It has the segment longest wheelbase of 2,872 mm offering good room for passengers inside. To be sold in S60 T4 Inscription trim, it will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 190 horsepower and 300 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

With Volvo banking on the safety of its cars, it comes as no surprise that the upcoming S60 sedan will be loaded with safety technologies. Some of the highlights are multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, oncoming mitigation by braking, city safety with steering support, pilot assist tech, land keeping aid, speed warning system, driver alert control and brakes with hill start assist.

The interior does worth the praise as it is loaded with upscale features and the dual-tone white and grey theme will catch your attention. With less use of physical buttons, the cabin has an opulent presence with new textures and finishes. The dashboard and centre console are a certain step up compared to the old model.

The equipment list comprises of a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Harman Kardon surround sound, four-zone automatic climate control system, wireless charging facility, panoramic sunroof, rear park assist camera, 10-spoke 18-inch diamond cut black alloy wheels, LED headlamps with active bending lights and three drive modes (Comfort, Eco and Dynamic).