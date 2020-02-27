New-Gen Volkswagen Golf GTI Hot Hatch, GTE PHEV & GTD Diesel Unveiled

Volkswagen has unveiled the new generation GTI, GTE plug-in hybrid and GTD diesel ahead of their world debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show

Volkswagen has revealed pictures of the eighth generation Golf GTI ahead of its global premiere at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show on March 3. It gets a whole host of advancements both inside and out along with new equipment onboard. To differentiate itself from the regular Golf, VW has given a light strip running across the width of the hot hatchback and the sporty red accents add uniqueness.

The LED lighting system is accompanied by wide honeycomb grille positioned on the lower portion of the bumper. Slightly redesigned five-spoke alloy wheels with red brake calipers, slimmer LED tail lamps, revised spoiler at the rear, new diffuser, round-shaped dual exhaust pipes, repositioned GTI logo are other main highlights of the new-gen Volkswagen Golf GTI.

The German manufacturer has made available a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard across the GTI range and it sits in the middle. Customers will have 30 different ambient lighting choices they can choose while a bigger 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster can be selected from the options list with integrated navigation system.

The dark theme is complemented by red highlights and stitching, shift-by-wire DSG gear selector, new start/stop button, new steering wheel with VW logo and so on. The VW Golf GTI is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine connected to a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DSG.

The Euro-spec model develops 241 bhp and 370 Nm. As for the mechanicals, it uses multi-link rear suspension and McPherson front axle while the new adaptive chassis control system adjusts all the inputs based on the surface conditions.

The new Golf GTI features alongside the plug-in hybrid GTE and diesel-engined GTD. Just as the regular GTI, they come with GTI based exterior enhancements with noticeable differences between each other. The Volkswagen Golf GTD takes power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine making 197 bhp and 400 Nm, and in Europe, it is paired with only a seven-speed DSG auto.

The new VW GTE plug-in hybrid derives juice from a 1.4-litre engine developing 147 bhp and a single 114 bhp capable electric motor. The combined output stands at 241 bhp and 400 Nm. It has electric-only range of around 60 km and the top speed stands at 130 kmph. Unlike the GTD, it is mated to a six-speed DSG automatic transmission.