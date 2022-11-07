New-Gen Verna To Continue With Diesel Engine, City Diesel To Be Axed

New-gen Hyundai Verna is expected to go on sale sometime next year following its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is expected to host the global premiere of the new generation Verna in the domestic market at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. It could go on sale in the months after its debut. The 2023 Hyundai Verna has already been caught testing multiple times on public roads and it will have a myriad of revisions inside and out.

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, the new-gen Hyundai Verna will become the only midsize sedan in its segment to offer a diesel engine by the time of its arrival. The Real Driving Emission standards will lead to more manufacturers ditching diesel powertrains and Honda will reportedly be one of them. It will come into play from April 2023 onwards.

The 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel mill currently found in the City and Amaze will be discontinued soon. It has been further said that Hyundai’s Venue, Creta and Alcazar will continue to be equipped with the 1.5-litre CRDI diesel motor in the RDE era while the Kia Sonet and Seltos will have it too. The diesel engine in the i20 premium hatchback will also be shelved.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna, internally codenamed BN7, will have its design heavily inspired by the global Elantra. It will stick by the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy followed by Hyundai in recent years. The front fascia gains a redesigned grille, sleeker headlamps, revised bumper, a more muscular bonnet and angular windshield, etc.

Other exterior highlights will include newly designed tail lamps and alloy wheels and a fastback roofline. The interior will more likely be subjected to a number of revisions and the features list will be thoroughly upgraded as well as it may gain ADAS-based technologies. The upcoming Verna will continue to use a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine.

The transmission choices could be carried over too. Hyundai could also launch the facelifted Creta in the opening half of 2023 to further extend its advantage at the top of the midsize SUV sales charts.