New-Gen Toyota Mirai FCEV Sedan Unveiled With Many Advancements

The new generation Toyota Mirai will go on sale later this year and it gets a radically redesigned exterior and new fuel cell system

Toyota introduced the hydrogen-powered Mirai sedan in 2014 and is ready to step up the FCEV technology with the second generation model. Since its debut, the Japanese auto major has sold around 10,000 units of the Mirai and the technically sophisticated car is nevertheless practical with a driving range of around 500 km and can be refuelled in a matter of minutes while producing no emissions but water.

At the 2019 Tokyo Motor show, Toyota gave an early glimpse of the advancements with the new generation Mirai and it is scheduled to go on sale later this year. Followed by Japan, its reach will be expanded to North America and Europe. The 2020 Toyota Mirai comes with improvements in the technical areas as well as performance and design.

The brand says it is targetting a massive 30 per cent increase in the driving range of the new Mirai. It can be achieved through improvements to the fuel cell system and the use of larger on-board hydrogen tanks with optimal efficiency. It now gets three tanks: one is long and the other one is short. They together will increase the fuel capacity by around one kg of Hydrogen compared to the existing model.

The radical departure and the one that will keep people talking is the exterior as it gets a proper sedan look with generous proportions, courtesy of the long bonnet structure, swooping lines, a rather low-slung profile, taut bodywork, large 20-inch via wheels, sharp sweptback headlamps, LED tail lamps covering the entire width of the vehicle, and so on.

Toyota has crafted the second generation Mirai’s interior beautifully with less use of physical buttons to accentuate its appeal. The eccentric cabin typical of the Toyota comprises of an eight-inch fully-digital gauge cluster wrapping around the driver, a 12.3-inch display, buttons for climate control, use of upmarket quality materials.

The improved overall package enables the new Mirai to seat five occupants as opposed to the existing model’s four. Based on Toyota’s latest TNGA rear wheel drive modular platform, created to accommodate different powertrains, it enables a higher degree of body rigidity for the new Mirai with greater agility and responsiveness.

Due to the lowered centre of gravity, the 2020 Toyota Mirai is claimed to be more nimble and have ‘rewarding’ handling. Additionally, the improvements in the performance of the fully redesigned fuel cell system meant the new Mirai has linear and smoother response when pulling away according to Toyota.