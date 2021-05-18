New-Gen Toyota Land Cruiser To Be Unveiled Later This Month

As per leaked documents, the next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser (300 series) is scheduled to debut globally by the end of May 2021

The next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser is set to be officially unveiled towards the end of this month, as per leaked internal documents. The exact date has not been confirmed yet, but a lot of other details and technical specifications about the upcoming SUV have been revealed, thanks to the aforementioned documents.

The 2022 Land Cruiser will be available in three trim levels in the South African market (from where the document have leaked) – GX-R, GR-S, and ZX. The base GX-R model will be available with only a diesel engine option, while the GR-S (Gazoo Racing Sport) and the range-topping ZX trim levels will be available with both a petrol and a diesel engine option.

As standard, the next-gen Land Cruiser will offer LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED taillights, dual-zone climate control (four-zone on higher variants), etc. The SUV will also get an aluminium roof, which helps with weight reduction. Other features on offer include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear entertainment system with two 11.6-inch touchscreens, head-up display, 360-degree camera, driving modes, etc.

The GX-R and ZX variants will be road-biased models, offering independent suspension at the front and four-link suspension at the rear (adaptive on the ZX). The GR-S trim will offer Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS) by Gazoo Racing division, which will offer brilliant off-road capabilities.

The documents also reveal that there will be two powertrain options available – a 3.3-litre turbo-diesel V6 and a 3.5-litre twin-turbo petrol V6. The former is rated at 309 PS and 700 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, while the latter is good for 415 PS and 650 Nm. Both engines are expected to come mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Depending on the market, the next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser might get other engine options as well, or perhaps different tunes for the same engines. The vehicle is expected to make its way to India as well, likely in 2022. It is expected to be sold in our market as a low-volume CBU import, similar to the previous-gen model.