New-Gen Toyota Land Cruiser Sold Out For Four Years

New generation Toyota Land Cruiser is powered by two twin-turbo engines and it comes with a redesigned exterior and interior compared to the previous model

The global automotive industry is heavily impacted by the semiconductor shortage as it is hampering production big time. In such an unforeseen circumstance exacerbated by the health crisis spiralling the economies down, Toyota managed to beat General Motors for the first time in a calendar year sales as it was the top seller in the United States in 2021.

The Japanese auto major did so by effectively managing its supplies and efficiently utilising its operational resources as it outsold the homegrown American rivals. Toyota introduced the new generation Land Cruiser last year globally and is expected to arrive in India in the near future. The LC300 has already been well received amongst customers.

The brand has published a customer notice in its homeland of Japan that it is sold out for the next four years. The message read: We sincerely apologize for the fact that Land Cruiser has been very well received not only in Japan but also around the world, and it is expected that it will take a long time to deliver it after receiving an order.

Toyota further noted that the delivery time for ordering from now on maybe about four years and the company vowed to shorten the delivery time. The Land Cruiser nameplate has been well renowned for its durability and reliability with its extensive off-roading ability and the latest version builds on the success of its predecessors with modern tech.

The brand is also concerned about the flow of vehicles from Japan to overseas markets soon after the release as the dealers in Japan are selling the model at high margins abroad. Since the Land Cruiser is popular in many remote locations across the world, the chances of it reaching certain areas where security regulations are in place are high.

For the United States market, Toyota’s luxury brand Lexus will sell the new LX600 based on the LC300 soon and the new generation Sequoia is gearing up to debut in the coming days.