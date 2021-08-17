New-Gen Toyota Land Cruiser Shows Off-Road Skills In Official Video

The official YouTube channel of the Toyota Land Cruiser has been sharing videos of the LC300, showcasing the off-road skills of the new SUV

The new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser (300 series) had its official debut a few months ago. The nameplate has always been known for off-road prowess, and the latest model certainly lives up to that name. The new SUV is built on the brand’s GA-F platform, which is more rigid yet lighter than the previous-gen model, and the vehicle gets a lot of offroad-specific features as well.

Toyota has been sharing videos of the LC300 these days, on the SUV’s official YouTube channel. The videos show the new Land Cruiser tackling various off-road challenges, including water wading, hill climbing, and even sand bashing. The voiceover in the videos, if present, is sadly only in Japanese, but the content itself is universal.

Furthermore, the SUV isn’t afraid to catch a little air; the video below shows the vehicle jumping off a ramp and landing on the other side without breaking a sweat, despite its massive size and heft. This fun little video does a great job of showing off the new-gen Land Cruiser’s capabilities.

There are two engine options on offer on the new-gen Toyota Land Cruiser. The first one is a 3.5-litre, twin-turbo, V6 gasoline motor, which belts out 409 PS and 650 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The second one is a 3.3-litre, twin-turbo, V6 diesel mill, which pumps out a maximum power of 305 PS and a peak torque of 700 Nm.

Transmission options are limited to just one – a 10-speed automatic – available on both the engines, which sends power to an all-wheel-drive system. The SUV also gets features like a Torsen rear Limited Slip Differential, Multi-Terrain Monitor, an optional 12.3-inch screen with off-road display, Electronic-Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, electronic differential lock, etc.

In its home market of Japan, Toyota Land Cruiser 300 already has a waiting period of around 12 months! The SUV will only go on sale in select markets around the world, and even the US market will be given a miss. However, we do expect the LC300 to make its way to the Indian market soon, likely as a CBU import in limited numbers.