New-Gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Likely Debut Next Year

New-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will continue to be underpinned by a body-on-frame architecture while the design will likely resemble the LC 300

Toyota unveiled the Land Cruiser 300 midway through this year and its initial impressions have been positive but the question of what the future holds for the Prado remains. Only until now! According to speculations the fifth generation Prado is on its way and it will replace the model that has been in the business for twelve long years.

The fourth-gen Land Cruiser Prado 150 has been through a number of updates, more noticeably in 2013 and 2017. Last year, the Japanese manufacturer gave the Prado a thorough refresh with engine and features upgrade and the 70th anniversary edition was launched a few months ago. Rumours indicate that the upcoming 250 series will arrive by 2023.

However, Creative Trend pointed out that the reveal could happen as early as 2022. Just at the LC 300, it will continue to sit on the traditional body-on-frame chassis with updates and the exterior could draw a host of influence from the bigger off-roader. Since the LC300 does not have any noticeable proportional changes, the 250 series Prado won’t likely have significant dimensional alterations as well.

The cabin will likely continue to have a seven-seater configuration with a more upmarket surface finish and use of materials. The inputs from GA-F architecture should help in offering better off-road characteristics and improved ride quality. In a similar fashion to the LC 300, it could be equipped with advanced tech like Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension.

As for the performance, it could adopt a hybrid powertrain as an electric motor may work in tandem with either the 2.5-litre or 2.7-litre petrol engine. The latter is speculated to debut in 2024 along the lines of the RAV4. A hybrid diesel powerplant is also in the works for the future four-wheel-drive models and CVs, and it could be launched in the Prado as well.

The existing 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel could continue in production for use in models like the Fortuner. The updated mill develops 204 PS and 500 Nm and whether the 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 oil-burner will stay put or not is yet unknown.