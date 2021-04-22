New-Gen Toyota Land Cruiser Leaked Ahead Of Debut Soon

New spy pictures of the new-gen Toyota Land Cruiser have emerged on the internet, giving us a look at its undisguised body

The next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser made headlines earlier this month when its technical drawings were leaked online. Now, a new set of spy pictures have surfaced on the internet, which give us a brief glimpse at the upcoming SUV without any camouflage. In the spy pictures, we can see that the front end of the SUV sports a massive grille, with an additional air vent running all around it.

The front grille sports horizontal chrome slats and is flanked by rectangular-shaped headlamps. The overall silhouette of the vehicle is quite boxy, and we can also see a pair of roof rails here. The ORVMs seem to be mounted on the doors and not the windows, which should potentially improve aerodynamics. The pictures are taken from a distance, so not a lot of details are visible here.

The rear section of the SUV, for example, remains hidden in these pictures. That said, the technical drawings of the 2022 Land Cruiser had revealed that the SUV will get a pair of wraparound taillights and a flat tailgate. As for the wheels, the options will start with 17-inch rims and go all the way up to 20-inchers.

We’ll have to wait for clearer spy pictures to emerge soon for us to comment further on the design of the vehicle. The next-gen model will also feature plenty of changes to the interior, including a large floating-type infotainment system and a new steering wheel design. We also expect there to be a lot more premium features on offer compared to the previous-gen model.

The engine and transmission details are still under wraps, but according to reports, the next-generation Land Cruiser will be available with multiple engine options, including electrified ones. The range-topping variant is expected to get a twin-turbo V8 gasoline motor, and in select markets, a 3.3-litre turbo-diesel engine will also be on sale.

The next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser is expected to debut in the coming months, and might go on sale in select international markets towards the end of this year. The SUV will eventually make its way to the Indian market as well, as a CBU import, just like the older model.