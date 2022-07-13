New-Gen Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Modified Into Pickup Truck

Here is a first-of-its-kind modified New Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 into pickup truck that you should check out

Toyota introduced the new Land Cruiser LC300 a few months ago in the global market and is now all set to officially launch it here in India. The Land Cruiser is one of the most iconic names in the automobile space and not only boasts a premium cabin but also offers unparalleled capabilities and long-term reliability.

Thus making it a great choice for buyers looking for a good-looking, premium, and capable full-size SUV. Having said this, here is a first-of-its-kind modified New Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 by Creative Conversions that you should check out.

For starters, this modified Land Cruiser LC300 had been worked upon to fit a pick-up style rear section that makes it a practical SUV for those looking to utilize it for work purposes. Being a ladder-on-frame SUV, the LC300 is extremely easy to work on to accommodate such modifications.

The body shell too has been cut to accommodate the new parts. Other modifications that have been made to this SUV include new and better-looking alloy wheels, a new rear section, etc. No major changes have been made to the standard OEM dashboard layout.

The new LC300 boasts a long list of updates over the earlier iterations and was recently spotted on test in India. This iteration of the LC300 is available with two powertrain options including a diesel as well as a petrol engine.

Toyota is utilizing its all-new TNGA-based GA-F platform for the LC300. The new architecture, reworked suspension, and updated powertrain options do help in improving the dynamics of the vehicle. In addition to this, the new TNGA platform helps in a significant weight reduction.

The Japanese carmaker currently is tightlipped about the official launch date of this new SUV in India. If multiple reports are to be believed, Toyota might launch the new LC300 in September 2022 in the Indian market. This SUV is expected to launch at a starting price of under Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).