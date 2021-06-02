New-Gen Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 All Set To Debut On June 9

The new-gen Toyota Land Cruiser is expected to be equipped with a new 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo-petrol engine producing 415 PS and a 3.3-litre V6 turbo diesel motor that makes 306 PS

Toyota has been working on a new-gen version of the Land Cruiser SUV for quite some time now, and the luxury SUV is all set to make its global debut on June 9, 2021. Ahead of its debut, a lot of information about the LC300 has already been leaked online, including its design, dimensions, as well as its engine specifications.

The Land Cruiser LC300 will be underpinned by a new TNGA-based platform, and will be much more modern as compared to the outgoing version of the car. Also, the new-gen Land Cruiser will be powered by new V6 turbo-petrol and diesel engines, replacing the V8 engines seen under the hood of the outgoing LC200 Series.

A recently leaked document revealed that the LC300 will be offered with a new 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo-petrol engine that puts out ad415 PS of max power along with 650 Nm of peak torque. Also on offer will be a 3.3-litre V6 turbo diesel engine producing 306 PS power and a massive 700 Nm torque.

In contrast, the Land Cruiser LC200 was offered with a choice of V8 petrol engine ranging between 4.6- and 5.7-litres, as well as a 4.5-litre V8 oil burner. There was also an optional 4.0-litre V6 petrol unit in select markets. The 5.7-litre V8 petrol engine on the LC200 put out 386 PS and 544 Nm, while the 4.5-litre V8 diesel made 272 PS and 650 Nm.

In terms of the features on offer, expect the Land Cruiser LC300 to be equipped with full-LED headlamps, 20-inch wheels, a torque-sensing limited-slip differential, leather upholstery, powered and ventilated seats, powered tailgate, a fingerprint scanner, selectable terrain modes, adaptive suspension, four-zone climate control, rear-seat entertainment package, 360-degree camera, a 3D terrain view monitor and an underbody camera too.

On the safety front, the SUV is expected to be packed with Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.0 driver aids that will add some features like radar cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and autonomous braking, as well as other electronic aids.