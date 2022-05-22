New-Gen Toyota Innova To Be More Spacious & Brimmed With Features

New-gen Toyota Innova will sit on the modular TNGA-C global platform with a traditional front-wheel-drive layout; to likely use a hybrid powertrain

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will reportedly launch the third generation Innova as early as Diwali 2022 in India and it had already been spotted testing on public roads. It is believed to be sold alongside the existing Innova Crysta and will be based on a new monocoque construction instead of the IMV platform currently shared with Fortuner and Hilux.

In addition, a new petrol hybrid powertrain is expected to be on offer as the localised version of the updated THS II will more likely be employed. It is lighter and more efficient due to the presence of a reconfigured dual electric motor setup with higher efficiency and an increase in step-off torque. Moreover, the third-gen Innova won’t get a diesel engine as it will be restricted to the Crysta.

The 2023 Toyota Innova will be underpinned by the modular TNGA-C global platform which can also be found in the likes of Corolla. It could also have similarities with JDM-spec MPVs like Noah and Voxy. The presence of a new architecture could give a distinctive advantage to what has been internally codenamed 560B, courtesy of the longer wheelbase of 2,850 mm.

It will likely avail an overall length of around 4.7 metres, which is slightly shorter than the Innova Crysta but the structure with more vertically aligned C-pillars is expected to free up more interior space for the occupants. As for the design, it will take an evolutionary approach with a higher positioned front grille, sleeker headlights, different-looking bumpers, etc.

The cabin will be a radical departure compared to the existing model as the dashboard, centre console, steering wheel and instrument console are expected to be brand new. The features list will be more modern with the latest tech including in-car connective features, wireless charging facility, front ventilated seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android compatibility, reclining captain seats with ottoman function, cruise control, automatic climate control, leather seat upholstery, etc.

We do expect the new-gen Toyota Innova to be more upmarket than the Crysta and thus pricing could be on a slightly higher side as well.