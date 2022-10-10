New-Gen Toyota Innova HyCross To Debut Next Month – Details

Toyota Innova HyCross will more likely go on sale early next year in India and it will boast a new strong hybrid engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has already been spotted testing the new generation Innova on public roads and it has caught testing a few times on foreign soil as well. Reports indicate that the premium MPV will make its global debut next month and it could be christened the Innova Zenix in Southeast Asian markets like Indonesia.

The Japanese auto major could use the Innova HyCross name for India as it has been registered and whether it would be showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo or not is yet unknown. Compared to the existing Innova Crysta, the upcoming model will come with a range of updates inside and out and it will reportedly be based on a new platform.

The Innova Crysta sits on the ladder frame chassis found in the Fortuner and Hilux and the third generation will more likely switch to a monocoque base. The modular TNGA-C architecture will enable it to have a traditional front-wheel drive configuration, contrary to the RWD layout of the Crysta. In addition, the proportions could be slightly larger along with having a more spacious cabin.

The Toyota Innova Zenix for Indonesia could gain more premium features including a sunroof and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) based tech while the exterior will follow the latest design language adopted by the brand globally. It could be sold in a total of five variants: G Petrol, G Hybrid, V Petrol, V Hybrid and Q Hybrid.

The interior is expected to be more upmarket than the Crysta with a new dashboard and centre console, new surface finishes and trims and a lot list of new equipment including a larger touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging facility, auto climate control, and a lot more.

As for the performance, an all-new strong hybrid petrol engine will be utilised. It will more likely be a 1.8L or a 2.0L petrol engine offering good mileage characteristics. The Innova Zenix/HyCross is believed to be made available in multiple seating configurations upon launch.