New-Gen Toyota Innova Hybrid Specs, Variants Leaked – ADAS Coming?

The new-gen Toyota Innova Hybrid will likely be called the Innova Zenix in the global markets and Innova HyCross in India

It is no secret that Toyota is developing the third generation Innova and it will make its world premiere in November 2022. It will more likely be introduced in India in the early stages of 2023 as the MPV is the best seller in its segment for years now. It is expected to be sold alongside the existing Innova Crysta and will be more premium.

The new generation Toyota Innova could be christened the Innova Zenix in the global markets including Southeast Asian countries while it could go by the name Innova HyCross in India as the name has already been trademarked and its local premiere could happen at the 2023 Auto Expo in January but the brand has not made it official yet.

Ahead of the unveiling, some of the key details of the Toyota Innova Zenix have come up on the internet. A report emerged from Indonesia indicates that it will be sold in five variants namely G Petrol, G Hybrid, V Petrol, V Hybrid and Q Hybrid there. The strong hybrid system is expected to function similar to that of the Urban Cruiser Hybrid midsize SUV.

The Japanese auto major could utilise a 1.8-litre petrol engine or a 2.0-litre petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a battery pack to form the hybrid system. In India though, to keep the costs competitive, the hybrid system could be heavily localised. In theory, it should offer high fuel efficiency and the performance numbers could also be improved.

The upcoming Toyota Innova Zenix/HyCross will reportedly feature a more advanced Toyota Safety Sense Suite with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) capabilities. Thus, technologies such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and a lot more.

The MPV will likely be offered in seven- and eight-seater configurations and it will be underpinned by the modular TNGA-B platform as the monocoque chassis will make the HyCross a front-wheel-driven model ditching the rear-wheel-drive setup found in the Innova Crysta. It will also be more spacious than the existing model.