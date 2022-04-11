New-Gen Toyota Innova Crysta Hybrid To Likely Be Based On Avanza

The third-generation Toyota Innova Crysta has already been confirmed to get a hybrid powertrain in Indonesia; could sit on the modular TNGA platform

A few weeks ago, the first set of spy images of the new generation Toyota Innova Crysta came up on the internet from Thailand revealing only a few details. The prototype was also caught on camera in India recently suggesting that the MPV would be considered for our domestic market as the Innova leads the sales charts seemingly every month here.

The third-generation Toyota Innova Crysta is internally codenamed B560 and is expected to make its global debut sometime later this year or in early 2023. Thus, the chances of the MPV reaching India as early as 2023 are high. With the midsize segment witnessing the arrival of new seven-seaters quite often, the Japanese manufacturer will certainly fancy further increasing its market share with the new model.

In addition, Toyota also has a midsize five-seater SUV in the works for debut later this year and is based on the DNGA platform. The design and underpinnings of the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta could have several similarities with that of the Avanza – a global MPV that is slightly shorter and has identical wheelbase length while offering similar interior room as the Innova Crysta.

The Innova has been a popular nameplate in India for many years and the second generation introduced in early 2016 did build on the success of its predecessor despite being a more premium offering. The spy images do indicate an almost identical looking front door and ORVMs as the Avanza retailed in the Southeast Asian markets.

Furthermore, the C-pillar is also similar to the existing Avanza but the D-pillar is more upright and the rear doors are longer with a rather small quarter glass window. In a similar fashion to the Avanza, the new-gen Toyota Innova Crysta is expected to switch from the IMV platform, shared with the Fortuner and Hilux, to the modular TNGA enabling a traditional front-wheel-drive configuration.

As for the performance, the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta was confirmed to be equipped with a hybrid powertrain in Indonesia and we can expect a similar hybrid system for India as well.