New-Gen Toyota Innova Crysta Hybrid Likely Launch Next Year

New-gen Toyota Innova Crysta could be based on a new platform and expect it to be offered with a hybrid powertrain in the global markets

Toyota has been selling the Innova nameplate in the international markets since 2004 and it caters to the family audience at large. The more premium Innova was a spiritual successor to the Qualis upon its arrival and it did take the segment by storm. It was followed by the second generation Innova Crysta in 2016 after its global debut in late 2015.

The seven-seater has been in its second-gen for around six years and it still leads the premium MPV space with ease and is the best-selling Toyota model as well. It is underpinned by the IMV platform that can also be found in the Fortuner and Hilux. The Innova Crysta, also dubbed Kijang Innova in Indonesia, is highly popular not just in India but in many Asian markets.

The test prototype of what appeared to be the third-gen Innova showed up on the interweb recently and it could make its global debut later this calendar year or in 2023 with a likely launch in India next year judging by its good reception locally. It will likely sit on the modular TNGA-B platform and thus may switch to a front-wheel-drive layout.

It will have a large greenhouse and tall pillars as in the existing model as some of the body panels could be carried over including the fenders. The spy shot showed the rear of the new-gen Innova Crysta with the presence of a new tail lamp cluster and an updated bumper while the prototype ran on 18-inch dark chrome alloy wheels seen in the more expensive Lexus cars.

Due to the new architecture, we can expect the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta to have larger dimensions and consequently, a more spacious cabin. The Japanese auto major could introduce a strong hybrid powertrain with the upcoming MPV. In a similar fashion, the interior could also gain new equipment with the latest connectivity options.

A large touchscreen infotainment system, sunroof, steering wheel with mounted controls, a suite of safety and assistive tech, ventilated seats, new surface finishes and trims, etc are expected.