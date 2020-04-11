2021 Toyota Harrier SUV Rendered Based On Leaked Images

The new generation (2021) Toyota Harrier will go on sale later this year and it gets a host of design changes

The new generation Toyota Harrier was recently leaked online through a video revealing the exterior details and it has been rendered giving a better perspective. The Harrier nameplate is used by Tata in our domestic market but elsewhere it is a premium crossover built by Toyota. This is the reason why Tata cannot use the Harrier name in international markets.

Instead, the SUV was christened Buzzard Sport upon its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland. Toyota sells the Harrier since late 1997 in Japan and in overseas markets, the SUV is rebadged as Lexus RX. It was in business between 1998 and 2013, and seven years before the Harrier received a refresh.

The 2021 Toyota Harrier will likely continue to use petrol and hybrid engine options and the lightweight TNGA architecture should help in the betterment of fuel economy. No official details on its powertrains are available yet. The fourth-generation model comes with updated exterior and interior along with the inclusion of new features. It gains a sharper styling with a longer nose section this time around.

The front fascia has integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, updated front bumper, and chrome-trimmed elements. They are accompanied by raked windshield, coupe-like silhouette, roof-mounted rear spoiler, chrome-treated window line, short pillars, long-wheelbase enabling a large greenhouse, newly designed tailgate and LED tail lamps, new set of multi-spoke wheels, etc.

As for India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has entered the BSVI era by discontinuing models like the Etios, Liva and Corolla Altis due to the more stringent emission standards. The Japanese company will be launching a limited edition version of the Fortuner in the coming weeks reportedly while the facelifted Fortuner was spied undisguised recently as well.

Additionally, Toyota appears to introduce hybrid models into its domestic lineup in the next year or two and thus we can expect more premium vehicles to be part of its package. It is worth noting that the Vellfire luxury MPV has been well-received in India and three of its initial batches are sold already.