New-Gen Toyota Fortuner Hybrid To Be Tech Savvy & Frugal

The new-gen Toyota Fortuner will be offered with updated powertrain options, a feature-rich cabin, and revised exterior styling

The Toyota Fortuner is currently the best-selling SUV in the segment and not only offers a reliable and capable package but also gets attractive exterior styling and powerful engine options. The Japanese carmaker is currently working on the next-gen iteration of the Fortuner and will launch it somewhere in 2023.

From what we know so far, the upcoming Toyota Fortuner will be based on the brand’s TNGA-F architecture that is also utilised in other global Toyota SUVs like the Tundra, Sequoia and the Land Cruiser. The new Fortuner is also likely to boast a larger footprint in addition to a new exterior design and a stronger road presence.

Just like the present iteration, the upcoming Fortuner will continue to be offered with sleek LED lights, massive alloy wheels and prominent character lines. Inside, the new-gen Toyota Fortuner will offer a completely new cabin along with a fresh dashboard layout.

The brand is likely to offer a new touchscreen infotainment system with advanced mobile connectivity features, a new semi-digital instrument console, a new climate control console, a cooled glovebox and new interior colour options. Likewise, the seats too are expected to be replaced with better units. Needless to say, the next-gen iteration will also continue to offer a similar in-cabin experience and a long list of features too keep the users happy.

Another major change is likely to be offered in the form of new powertrain options as the new Fortuner is likely to be offered with a new mild-hybrid diesel engine. If reports are to be believed, the new Fortuner will be offered with the 1GD-FTV 2.8L diesel engine that comes equipped with an integrated starter generator (ISG).

The new engine will not only offer improved fuel economy figures but is also expected to offer better refinement levels. Needless to say, both manual as well as automatic gearbox options will be offered with the new Fortuner. More details about the petrol engine options are yet to be known. The buyers will also be able to opt for an optional 4WD version with the diesel motor.