New-Gen Toyota Fortuner Hybrid Coming Next Year – All Details

The new generation Toyota Fortuner will more likely make its world premiere sometime next year; India launch could happen in the near future

Toyota is widely reported to be developing an all-new Fortuner and is expected to make its global debut early next year before going on sale in foreign markets. Considering its popularity in India, the full-size SUV could make its way locally in the near future – predictably towards the end of 2023 or early 2024.

The Japanese manufacturer has been riding on a wave of momentum created by the latest launches such as the heavily updated Glanza and the all-new Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The midsize SUV is sold in an expansive range and is available for buyers in two powertrain choices: a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol sourced from Maruti Suzuki and an in-house developed 1.5-litre strong hybrid mill.

The brand’s two top-selling models will see big revisions as the third-generation Innova Hycross/Zenix will make its world premiere next month and it is expected to reach India by early 2023. Following the hybrid trend, the upcoming Fortuner will also get a new hybridised unit as a 2.8-litre GD series diesel engine will work in tandem with an electric motor and a battery pack.

It will help improve performance as well as fuel efficiency. The exterior could gain a revised front fascia and rear end taking an evolutionary approach to design and it could be influenced by the latest crop of Toyota SUVs sold in the international markets. It is said to sit on a new ladder frame chassis but the new-gen Innova Hycross will switch to the modular TNGA monocoque.

The body-on-frame construction will have its off-roading characteristics preserved while the safety aspects could also be improved. The cabin could be more advanced than the outgoing model thanks to a new electronic platform. It will likely get a larger touchscreen, ADAS tech, improved Vehicle Stability Control, new Electric Power Steering, pano sunroof, wireless charger, around view cam, etc.

The dashboard and centre console will more likely be updated as well along with the use of more premium quality surface trims and materials.