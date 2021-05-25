New-Gen Toyota Avanza MPV Rendered; To Be Positioned Below Innova

New-gen Toyota Avanza MPV is expected to make its global debut sometime later this year and it could be based on the TNGA platform

The Avanza has been in production in the international markets since late 2003 and is currently in its second generation over the last ten years. It was the highest seller in markets like Indonesia and internet speculations indicated that a brand new generation is on the cards for debut since last year but nothing really came to fruition.

Daihatsu designed and manufactures the MPV sold under its own nameplate and Toyota’s under Xenia and Avanza monikers respectively. The Avanza was the most sold vehicle in Indonesia for thirteen long years between 2006 and 2019 before Honda’s Brio took over the mantle in 2020. The all-new Toyota Avanza is expected to have plenty of changes inside and out.

It will more likely make its global debut later this year before going on sale in Asian markets. Here we have a rendering of the third generation Toyota Avanza, which could also make its way to India in the near future as well and positioned below the highly successful Innova Crysta. The rendering showcases the left rear quarter of the people mover with a host of changes.

You could readily see new character lines, chromed window line, redesigned LED tail lamps, AVANZA written on the bootlid, newly designed alloy wheels, raked front windshield, roof-mounted spoiler, horizontal reflectors on either side of the rear bumper, more appealing wheel arch design, shark fin antenna, an upright tailgate and so on.

The upcoming Toyota Avanza is expected to have bigger proportions than the outgoing model and it will reportedly be based on the low-cost derivative of the TNGA platform. Rumours even point the finger at the MPV being based on the DN-Multisix concept displayed at the 2017 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show and 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.

We can expect the 2022 Toyota Avanza to be offered in multiple seating configurations and the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine borrowed from Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize could power the low-end variants. It generates around 100 hp and 140 Nm, paired with a six-speed MT. The bigger 1.2-litre petrol could work in tandem with an electric motor to form a hybrid system.