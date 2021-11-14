2022 Toyota Avanza (Ertiga Rival) Launched; Gets Many Updates Inside Out

2022 Toyota Avanza is based on the low-cost DNGA platform and comes with a range of cosmetic and interior revisions

At the GIIAS 2021, Toyota has hosted the world premiere of the new generation Avanza and it comes with a host of changes on the inside and out. The third generation people mover is based on a brand new platform and it debuted alongside the Toyota Veloz. It sits on the DNGA (Daihatsu New Global Architecture) that can also be found in models like the Raize and Daihatsu Rocky compact SUVs.

The low-cost architecture derived from Toyota’s TNGA makes the new Avanza a rear-wheel-driven MPV now and it is heavily localised as well. With larger proportions, the 2022 Toyota Avanza is 205 mm longer and 70 mm wider while the wheelbase length has grown by 95 mm this time around. The ground clearance now stands at 205 mm. Despite all these changes, the powertrain choices remain the same.

The 1.3-litre engine develops 98 horsepower while the 1.5-litre gasoline motor continues to kick out 106 horsepower. A five-speed manual and a CVT automatic transmission in the bigger petrol engine are offered. The front fascia comprises redesigned headlamps and grille section, new bumpers up front and rear, prominent character lines, etc.



Other exterior highlights in the 2022 Toyota Avanza are rising window line, different rear quarter glass, restyled LED tail lamps, a set of newly designed alloy wheels, and so on. In a similar fashion, the Veloz gets its a host of cosmetic makeovers as well in its new avatar. The interior has been subjected to a number of updates bringing a more premium vibe.

With a brown interior theme, the third generation Toyota Avanza comes with a floating seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, updated dashboard and centre console. The Veloz is more upmarket with a bigger touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging facility, ambient lighting, rear-seat entertainment screen, etc.



As for safety, the Toyota Safety Sense suite boasts lane departure assist, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning along with six airbags, around view camera, hill start assist, electronic stability control and much more.