New-gen Toyota Avanza MPV Imagined; Likely India Bound

Toyota could host the global premiere of the new-gen Avanza MPV before the end of this year or in early 2022; will reportedly sit on the TNGA architecture

The Avanza has been on sale since late 2003 in the global marketplace and is getting ready for a generational shift. The existing generation Avanza is available for more than a decade and it was one of the popular people haulers in the Southeast Asian markets. A few months ago, we should you the digital imagination of the third generation Avanza.

In that instance, only the rear quarter of the upcoming MPV was rendered. According to reports that surfaced on the interweb over the last several months, a new generation Avanza is in the development. It could make way for an all-new Daihatsu Xenia as well as both have plenty in common and the current-gen Avanza is actually produced by Toyota’s sub-brand.

The Avanza headed the sales charts in Indonesia for so long and to regain the top spot, the third generation is anticipated to get a slew of visual changes and interior updates. The Avanza could be one of those products that could reach Indian shores in the future as it has the potential to be positioned below the highly successful Innova Crysta MPV.

The rendering of the 2022 Toyota Avanza seven-seater shows the presence of a gaping front radiator grille with black hexagonal inserts, sharper LED headlamps flanking the Toyota badge that sits in the middle, deep vertical foglamp housings, raked front windshield, blackened pillars enabling a large greenhouse, newly designed twin-spoke alloy wheels, bold shoulder line, etc.

The rendering of the rear left quarter points the finger at restyled LED tail lights, AVANZA wording on the trunk, roof-integrated spoiler, horizontal reflectors on the rear bumper, shark fin antenna, and so on. The upcoming MPV could sit on the low-cost version of the TNGA architecture and it could have bigger dimensions as well.

Some reports suggest that it could be based on the DN-Multisix concept. As for the performance, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol producing 100 PS and 140 Nm and a 1.2-litre petrol/hybrid motor could be utilised.