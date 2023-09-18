New-Gen Swift To Likely Debut Next Month – Key Info

The new generation Suzuki Swift is expected to make its global debut next month in Tokyo; India launch likely in early 2024

Reports emerged on the internet indicate that the new generation Suzuki Swift will make its global debut around October 2023. The timeline coincides with the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show, which is scheduled to happen between October 26 and November 5. We can expect the all-new compact hatchback to be unveiled in India sometime early next year.

The new-gen Swift has already been caught testing multiple times on foreign soil. It will undergo big revisions inside and out and the equipment list will be thoroughly updated. The design will take a more evolutionary approach as the restyled front fascia will boast a clamshell bonnet structure, new LED headlamps and DRLs, and an updated bumper.

It will also get newly designed alloy wheels, door handles moved from C-pillars to regular position, revised LED tail lamps and bumper and so on. The overall dimensions are expected to be slightly different and it could be based on an updated lightweight Heartect platform. The interior will likely be more premium with the addition of new features and technologies.

The equipment list may comprise a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 360-degree camera system, dual-zone automatic climate control, six airbags, a heads-up display, a multifunctional steering wheel, an updated semi-digital instrument cluster and so on.

The use of more upmarket materials and surface trims is also possible. One of the major highlights will undoubtedly be its powertrain. The existing 1.2L NA K-series petrol engine will be carried over and it could be offered in the low-spec trims. The all-new 1.2L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol mill is said to be developed in collaboration with Toyota.

It could enable a claimed mileage of 35 to 40 kmpl and the same powertrain could also be available in the upcoming Dzire, which could hit the market in the second half of 2024. Suzuki will also introduce a heavily updated Swift Sport in the international markets and it will stick by the more stringent emission standards prevailing across the globe and could also be more frugal while emphasising performance.