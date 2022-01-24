New-Gen Swift Rendered Ahead Of Global Debut In Mid-2022

The new-generation Suzuki Swift will reportedly debut by the middle of this year with plenty of revisions to the exterior and interior

The Suzuki Swift nameplate has been popular in many markets due to a number of reasons. The affordable compact hatchback has a good looking exterior and combined with its nimble handling characteristics and affordable price range, it has been successful for nearly two decades. According to a recent media report from Japan, the fourth-generation Suzuki Swift will be up for grabs in the coming months.

More precisely, the 2022 Suzuki Swift will reportedly make its global debut in Japan by the middle of this calendar year. Going deeper into the details, the new-gen five-seater will have a host of design changes including a uniquely designed rear door opener with a smooth design for the C-pillars. In addition, it will be underpinned by the more advanced version of the lightweight Heartect architecture.

The updated platform should enable greater driving abilities. As for the performance, a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.4-litre petrol using DualJet tech and BoosterJet tech respectively will be able to develop higher power and torque ratings while the fuel efficiency could improve further as well. The new-gen Swift will go on sale in Japan first before reaching international markets.

With the Swift being one of the top sellers for Maruti Suzuki in our domestic markets, we can expect the all-new model to reach our shores sometime in 2023. Here we have included the digital rendering of the new Swift and the Swift Sport with both carrying significant upgrades to their design. The former gets a redesigned grille section, sleeker headlamps, new wheels, changes to body panels, etc.

The latter has a sportier take understandably with the presence of a more aggressive front fascia boasting bold-looking headlamps, grille, fog lamp housings, and wider lower air intake on the revised bumper. Other highlights shown in the rendering are a rear spoiler, larger wheels with a dual-tone finish, vents adjacent to the wheel arches, chiselled bodywork, etc.

Maruti Suzuki is working on launching the facelifted Baleno, new generation Brezza, all-new Alto and a midsize SUV this year in India as it looks to strengthen the portfolio.