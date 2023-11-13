New-Gen Suzuki Swift Sport Launch By Mid-2024 – New Details

The new-gen Suzuki Swift Sport will likely make its debut internationally early or mid next year; To get the 48V mild-hybrid system

As we all know Maruti Suzuki recently showcased the new-gen Swift concept at the Tokyo Mobility Show. The car seemed almost production-ready and the testing of the hatchback had already started in India. The test mule was spied a few days back revealing a few important details about the upcoming new model.

The 4th Gen Swift will make its international debut next year in 2024 and will likely launch in India around the same timeline. In addition to the regular model, the Japanese carmaker will also introduce the Swift Sport in the international markets. Much like the earlier generation models, the sport version of Swift is highly unlikely to make it to the Indian shores.

As per the latest media reports from Japan, the Swift Sport will globally debut by mid-2024, precisely Spring 2024 i.e. between March to May next year. In terms of design, the hatchback will feature a more aggressive styling as compared to the regular model for an overall sportier appeal. Underpinning the four-wheeler will be a heavily reworked version of the existing HEARTECT platform which will be shared with the regular model.

The major edition to the new-gen Swift Sport will be the introduction of mid-hybrid technology to the powertrain. As per the reports, the 1.4-litre Boosterjet Turbo petrol engine will be retained in the next-gen model, paired with a new 48V mild-hybrid system. Currently, the power output from the engine is rated at 140 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque. Some minor changes to the engine in terms of compression ratio and fuel injection system will be made to spruce up the package.

The output figures will likely remain unaffected for the most part, however, we could see a slight bump in power and torque, thanks to the electric assist by the mild-hybrid motor. In addition to this, the low-end torque availability will be enhanced alongside the improved fuel efficiency figures. The transmission options will remain the same including the 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic unit.

In terms of dimensions, the Swift Sport will be similar to the current model but Suzuki will reduce the body weight in interest of better performance. As for its India launch is concerned, the regular 4th Gen Swift will be launched next year in 2024 but the introduction of the Sports model is not on the cards.