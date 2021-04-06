New-Gen Skoda Octavia Production Commences In India; Launch Soon

New-gen Skoda Octavia has started rolling off the Czech carmaker’s facility at Aurangabad, and is expected to go on sale in India soon

Skoda Octavia was first introduced in India back in 2001, and it has been one of the best premium sedans one can buy in our market. Now, Skoda India has begun production of the new-gen model (fourth-generation internationally) at its Aurangabad plant. The first unit had a Lava Blue paint option, along with a Lauren & Klement badge to pay homage to the founders of the Skoda.

The next-generation Skoda Octavia is slated to debut in India this month, and according to the manufacturer, it will be superior to the older model in terms of technology, features, and luxury, although the exact specs haven’t been revealed yet. As for the international model, it gets a lot of premium features, like a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console, a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, etc.

In the Indian market, the vehicle is expected to launch with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. This powerplant, also available on Skoda Superb, can generate a peak power of 190 PS and a maximum torque of 320 Nm, and will likely be paired with a 7-speed DSG. The new model will miss out on a diesel engine option, like other Skoda (and Volkswagen) cars in India.

The Octavia is the best-selling vehicle in Skoda’s lineup internationally, and over 6.5 million units have been produced till date all over the world, in the brand’s manufacturing facilities in India, China, Russia, and Kazakhstan. In India, Skoda has sold over 1 lakh units of the Octavia to date.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said “The ŠKODA OCTAVIA has always offered a compelling combination of the brand’s emotive design, exquisite interiors, class leading safety, and intelligent connectivity features, and the all new iteration pushes the yardstick further. A twenty year run, and about a hundred thousand satisfied customers, is a testament to its strong equity among discerning car buyers in a dynamically evolving automotive market like India.”

The new-generation Skoda Octavia is expected to be priced from Rs. 18 lakh to Rs. 24 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market, and will compete against only the Hyundai Elantra, as the Honda Civic has already been discontinued here.