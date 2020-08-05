New-Gen Skoda Octavia Launching Early Next Year – 5 Things To Know

The third-gen Skoda Octavia was not upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms and hence, was discontinued from the Indian market

The Octavia is one of the most popular Skoda offerings, and the carmaker debuted the fourth-gen model of the sedan in the European markets last year with a subsequent launch. On the other hand, the Octavia stands discontinued from the Indian market for now, since the third-gen model was not upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms.

There’s some good news for Skoda fans as the German-owned Czech carmaker is in the works of bringing the Octavia iV to the Indian market, and while a launch was originally planned for later this year, it has now been pushed to early next year. Here is a list of the 5 things you must know about the upcoming new-gen Octavia ahead of its launch, take a read –

1. Design

It looks like Skoda believes in the saying “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”, since the fourth-gen Octavia’s exterior design is evolutionary, rather than revolutionary as compared to the outgoing model. A few subtle changes have been made on the outside to bring it in line with Skoda’s latest models, like the Scala and the Superb facelift.

At the front, the two-piece headlamp design of the old-gen model has been replaced with a conventional yet sharp looking LED headlamp, with optional full-matrix LEDs. The butterfly grille has been retained, but is slightly bigger than before.

The car gets a lower roofline in order to give it a coupe-like stance. The Octavia iV also gets new multi-spoke alloy wheels, which go well with the overall design. The rear-end features new angular LED tail-lights, while the Skoda emblem has been removed and the ‘SKODA’ badging takes its place – which has been placed on the boot lid, like all other new cars from the manufacturer.

2. Features

Skoda offers the Euro-spec Octavia iV with features like Matrix LED headlamps, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, a 10-inch free standing touchscreen infotainment system with built-in eSIM, smartphone connectivity, gesture control and an advanced voice-controlled digital assistant, multi-colour ambient lighting, a 4.2-inch head-up display, a 12-speaker Canton sound system, five USB-C ports, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof as well as a three-zone automatic climate control.

On the safety front, the car gets a rear-view camera, park assist, adaptive cruise control, front assist with predictive pedestrian protection, blind spot detection and a driver fatigue sensor, to name a few.

3. Powertrains

The Euro-spec Skoda Octavia iV is available with a number of powertrains which include mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, petrol engines, and a diesel motor as well. However, we expect Skoda to offer the fourth-gen Octavia in India with the 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged petrol and 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol (190 PS/320 Nm) engines.

The 1.5-litre engine is the same powertrain seen on the Skoda Karoq, as well as the Volkswagen T-Roc, and will be rated at 150 PS/250 Nm. This powertrain could be reserved for the entry-level models. On the other hand, the bigger 2.0-litre TSI engine will likely produce 190 PS of max power and 320 Nm of peak torque, and will make its way to the range-topping variants.

The transmission options will likely include a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 7-speed DSG auto. Since Skoda has distanced itself from diesel powertrains altogether, we do not expect the carmaker to offer the new-gen Octavia with a diesel engine. However, if the demand is right, Skoda might as well go ahead and introduce the 2.0-litre TDI EVO diesel engine for the sedan at a later stage.

4. Launch Timeline

While talking to a different publication, Mr Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service & Marketing at Skoda Auto India himself confirmed that the new-generation Octavia will arrive in the Indian market in February 2021, and will be brought here through the CKD route. However, an exact launch date is yet to be confirmed but the good news is that the Skoda already started testing of New-gen Octavia in India.

5. Price & Rivals

The fourth-gen Skoda Octavia is expected to be priced from Rs 17-20 lakh onwards, however, Skoda is yet to confirm the official prices of the sedan – which will happen around its launch in the Indian market. It will go on to retain its rivalry with other D-segment sedans in the country including the Honda Civic as well as the Hyundai Elantra.