New Gen Skoda Octavia Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 25.99 Lakh

New Gen Skoda Octavia derives power from a 2.0-litre TSI petrol producing 187 bhp and 320 Nm; offered with shift-by-wire DSG for the first time

Skoda Auto India has today announced the launch of the new generation Octavia in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 25.99 lakh for the Style variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 28.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, pan India) for the range-topping L&K trim. The Octavia has become larger in size courtesy of it being based on the VW Group’s MQB Evo architecture.

Moreover, the exterior and interior have undergone a myriad of changes. The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia comes with a sharper bi-LED headlamp cluster, redesigned butterfly front grille with chrome surrounds, integrated LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, Skoda lettering on the bootlid, restyled split LED tail lamps, dynamic LED turn signals, coupe-like roofline and so on.

The 2021 Skoda Octavia is offered in a total of five colour schemes namely Lava Blue, Magic Black, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, and Maple Brown. It measures 4,689 mm in length, 1,829 mm in width and stands 1,469 mm in height with a wheelbase length of 2,680 mm. Just as the exterior, the cabin gets a host of revisions as well alongside the inclusion of several new features.

It comes with a new two-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, phone box with wireless charging facility, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless SmartLink compatibility, light colour suede and leather beige upholstery, shift-by-wire technology, EPB (Electric Parking Brake) with auto hold and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Other highlights include a powered tailgate, electrically adjustable front seats, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, Canton-sourced audio, LED ambient lighting, eight airbags, ABS, adaptive front lighting system, EBD, ESC, multi-collision brake, mechanical BA, Electronic Differential Lock, Anti Slip Regulation, hydraulic BA, etc.

Under the hood, the new-gen Skoda Octavia uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The sedan has a bootspace capacity of 600 litres that can be expanded up to 1,555 litres.