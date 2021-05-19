New-Gen Skoda Octavia India Launch Confirmed For Next Month

New-gen Skoda Octavia will go on sale next month and it will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine delivering 190 horsepower

The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia made its global debut in Prague back in November 2019 with an assortment of exterior and interior changes, and it will make its local debut sometime next month. It has been confirmed by Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India on replying to a query on Twitter.

He wrote, “We will now launch the new Octavia next month. The exact format of the launch is in discussion”. With the second wave of the health crisis wreaking havoc across the country, notable new car launches have been postponed. The new-gen Skoda Octavia’s launch was initially expected to happen around April and its production began last month itself at Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

As for the exterior, the 2021 Skoda Octavia comes with a heavily chromed Butterfly front grille with black slats, and the quad headlamp design is ditched in favour of sleeker LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs in a single cluster. The front bumper is also revised with black bezels covering the width of the vehicle and you could also see clean body lines and surfaces.

Other highlights are newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels, sculpted tailgate structure, redesigned LED tail lamps, embossed SKODA lettering as in the latest crop of models sold by the brand, revised bumper and so on. Underpinned by the flexible MQB architecture, the upcoming executive sedan has bigger proportions than its predecessor.

The 2021 Skoda Octavia derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine pumping out 190 horsepower and is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic as standard. With Honda Civic no more in the business, the Octavia will compete against Hyundai’s Elantra and it gets an assortment of updates inside the cabin as well.

The equipment list will likely boast of a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, two-spoke steering wheel, etc. Expect the price range to be around Rs. 18.5 lakh to Rs. 24.5 lakh (ex-showroom) upon arrival and Skoda has the Kushaq mid-size SUV, petrol version of the Kodiaq, and an all-new Rapid replacing sedan waiting in the pipeline.