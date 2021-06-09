New-Gen Skoda Octavia Details Revealed; Launch Tomorrow In India

New-Gen Skoda Octavia is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol developing 187 bhp and 320 Nm and is paired with a seven-speed DSG

Skoda Auto India will announce the prices of the new generation Octavia in the domestic market tomorrow and is expected to be priced from Rs. 26.5 lakh for the entry-level variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 32 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topper. The Octavia has grown bigger in size courtesy of a new platform and it gets an assortment of changes inside and out.

The Octavia kick-started the operations for the Czech Republican brand two decades in India and is entering its fourth generation, which has been on sale in the international markets for more than a year. Based on the VW Group’s MQB Evo architecture, the new avatar of the Skoda Octavia ditches the parted headlamps in place of a more appealing slender bi-LED headlamp cluster.

It will be offered in two variants namely Style and L&K (Laurin & Klement) and five paint schemes will be available: Lava Blue, Magic Black, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, and Maple Brown. The front fascia gets a meaner butterfly grille with chrome surrounds and black vertical slats, integrated LED Daytime Running Lights and a chiselled bonnet.

It also features newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels, Skoda lettering on the bootlid, a redesigned bumper with chrome fog lamp cluster, a prominent beltline running down the sides, chromed window line, lower door cladding, sculpted bootlid, C-shaped split LED tail lamp signature and a revised rear bumper.

The 2021 Skoda Octavia measures 4,689 mm long, 1,829 mm wide and has a height of 1,469 mm with a 2,680 mm long wheelbase. Just as the redesigned exterior, the cabin of the new-gen Octavia gets a host of revisions including a new two-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters and scrollers, wireless charging pad with USB Type-C charging ports, and light colour suede and leather beige upholstery.

Other highlighting features are a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless SmartLink, shift-by-wire technology, EPB (Electric Parking Brake) with auto hold, dual-zone automatic climate control, powered tailgate, electrically adjustable front seats, 10.25-inch virtual cockpit (digital cluster), 12-speaker Canton audio, and ambient lighting.

The top-spec L&K gains eight airbags, anti-lock brakes, adaptive front lighting system, electronic brake-force distribution, multi-collision brake, electronic stability control, mechanical brake assist, electronic differential lock, anti-slip regulation, hydraulic brake assist, and so on.

As for performance, the 2021 Skoda Octavia is equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine, which is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.