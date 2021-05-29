New-Gen Skoda Octavia Bookings Open; Launch On June 10

The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 190 PS maximum power in the top-spec variants

Skoda Auto India is gearing up to launch the new generation Octavia in the domestic market and its production had already begun. Only a few days ago, Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, confirmed on Twitter that the executive sedan will be launched in the country next month and we finally have a launch date now.

The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia will be launched in a virtual event on June 10, 2021 and reservations are said to have commenced as well. It is expected to be priced between Rs. 27.50 lakh for the entry-level variant and it may go all the way up to Rs. 32 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the previous model, the upcoming version has an array of changes inside and out.

The 2021 Skoda Octavia is underpinned by the flexible MQB EVO platform and it offers bigger proportions enabling a roomier interior. Besides having a longer wheelbase, it will have improvements on the mechanical side to provide better driving characteristics as well. On the outside, it gains a number of revisions giving an aggressive road presence.

The most compelling of the changes is the presence of slender LED headlamps as opposed to the quad headlamp cluster in the old model. The chromed-out Butterfly grille is accompanied by integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, redesigned front bumper with black bezels covering the entire width, elegant character lines and newly designed 17-inch Rotare Aero alloy wheels.

Elsewhere, you could find a sculpted tailgate, updated LED tail lamps, a new rear bumper and bold SKODA lettering at the back. The 2021 Skoda Octavia will more likely be sold with two turbo petrol engines. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI unit found in the T-Roc could be utilised to develop 150 PS maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

It could be paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The top-spec variants are expected to be equipped with a 2.0-litre TSI turbo mill pumping out 190 PS and is linked with a seven-speed dual-clutch auto. The interior will get a host of changes with more advanced equipment and technologies.