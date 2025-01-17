New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq Breaks Cover At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The new-gen 2025 Skoda Kodiaq will rival other 7-seater SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Jeep Meridian in India

The second-gen Skoda Kodiaq made its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. Based on the updated version of the MQB EVO architecture, it comes with advanced tech and new features as compared to the preceding model. The latest iteration of the brand’s flagship SUV was also recently spotted on Indian roads during its test runs without any camouflage. The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq will be at loggerheads with the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Taigun and Jeep Meridian in India.

The new-gen of the Kodiaq SUV is bigger in dimensions than its predecessor. Adorning Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design philosophy, it is presented in a 7-seater avatar while increasing the overall length to create more space. The SUV has a refreshed front fascia with a split LED headlamp setup and a larger grille with vertical slats.

Riding on 20-inch alloy wheels, it also boasts a panoramic sunroof while the rear profile features a restyled LED tail-lamp cluster and bumper. The cabin comes with an array of bells and whistles in the form of an all-digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and a massive free-standing 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2024 Skoda Kodiaq Dimensions Measurements Length 4,758 mm Width 1,864 mm Height 1,659 mm Wheelbase 2,790 mm Boot Capacity 340 L Ground Clearance 192 mm

As for safety features, The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS tech, 6 airbags and a 360-degree camera among others. The top-spec trim is expected to be fully loaded with the ADAS features while 6-airbags are standardized across the entire variant line-up.

Mechanically, the new-gen Skoda Kodiaq is introduced with the same 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which develops a maximum power of 187 bhp and peak torque of 320 Nm. The power is transmitted to the wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. In addition, an AWD system is offered as standard with the new-gen Kodiaq SUV in India.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq Performance Specifications Engine 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbo Petrol Power 187 bhp Torque 320 Nm Gearbox 7-speed DCT Automatic Claimed Mileage NA

Skoda India has unveiled multiple cars alongside the Kodiaq at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It has showcased the Octavia vRS, Elroq, new-gen Superb and the recently launched all-new Kylaq SUV at the automotive event.