New-Gen Skoda Fabia Teased In Official Sketches, Debut Next Month

New-gen Skoda Fabia will be offered with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine producing 150 PS and 250 Nm, mated to a DSG auto as standard

The Volkswagen Group is currently in the process of upgrading its compact cars, with facelifts for the Seat Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo having been revealed. Now, the Skoda Fabia is set to follow suit, however, the Skoda hatch is set to receive a generational update, unlike the Ibiza and Polo.

Ahead of its global debut scheduled for May, Skoda has now teased the next-gen Fabia with a set of official sketches. As per the images, the fourth-gen Fabia will feature a sleek design, with a butterfly grille up front, flanked by sharp-looking LED headlamps, integrated with LED DRLs.

However, the oversized wheels and the razor-sharp character lines will obviously be toned down on the production version. The digital sketches have also gotten rid of the door handles and the wing mirrors, in order to give it a cleaner look. Although it does feature a chrome beltline.

The design of the wraparound LED taillights has also been revealed, and it echoes with the taillamp design of other new Skoda cars. The new-gen Fabia will measure 4,107 mm in length, 1,780 mm in width wide, an increase of 111 mm and 48 mm compared to the previous-gen version respectively. The wheelbase will be extended by around 100 mm, while the boot space will go up by 50 litres.

Powering the Fabia will be a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 150 PS of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a DSG auto as standard. Skoda has managed to reduce the drag coefficient from 0.32 to 0.28 to improve fuel economy, and it has partially been achieved by installing an active lower intake as the radiator shutter is automatically adjustable.

Following its official debut next month, the new-gen Skoda Fabia will go on sale in Europe in the second half of this year. An update for the station wagon version is also in the works, however, the current-gen Fabia Combi will continue to exist alongside the updated hatch until the next-gen wagon’s arrival in early 2023.