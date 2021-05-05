New-Gen Skoda Fabia Breaks Cover; Bigger, More Advanced & Frugal

The fourth-generation Skoda Fabia is based on the VW Group’s MQB A0 platform and it has bigger proportions than the previous model

The 2021 Skoda Fabia has finally broken covers following a set of teaser images for the international markets. It sits on the highly flexible MQB A0 platform, which also underpins the sixth-generation Volkswagen Polo and Seat Ibiza – both of them received updated recently. The Fabia has gained a refreshed exterior and is bigger than the previous model.

Moreover, the features list has also been brimmed up with more advanced technologies. The supermini has been around for two decades globally and was on sale in India between 2008 and 2013. The fourth-gen Skoda Fabia is priced from €14,000 (Rs. 12.43 lakh) in Europe and is 110 mm longer than its predecessor to give a more grown up look and improved space.

It is 48 mm wider alongside having a 94 mm longer wheelbase and the bootspace capacity stands at 380 litres – 50 litres more than the previous model with a slight increase in overall kerb weight. Some of the unique features available are card and coin holders, elastic band pencil holder, removable cup holder between seats, umbrella in the driver’s door, USB-C sockets on the rear-view mirror.

The front fascia of the 2021 Skoda Fabia gets black horizontal slats and thick chrome borders giving a more upright shape to the signature butterfly grille while the sharper headlamp cluster has integrated LED Daytime Running Lights. The conventional front end also boasts slender angular fog lamps in a black housing mounted on either side of the bumper.

It also features a wide central air intake and the mirrors are sharpened as well. The restyled door handles have a triangular shape acting as a tribute to the Czech national flag. Skoda says the new Fabia has a very low drag coefficient of 0.28 and aero improvements have been made to create minimalistic wind noise courtesy of aeroacoustic simulation methods.

As many as nine colour schemes are being offered with wheel sizes going up to 18 inches. Courtesy of the new architecture, a range of new engine options are available with the Fabia including a 1.0-litre three-cyl producing up to 79 horsepower and is paired with a five-speed MT. The turbo unit kicks out up to 109 horsepower.

A five-speed MT or a six-speed DSG will be offered with this iteration. The high-spec models will use a 1.5-litre four-cylinder motor developing 147 horsepower, married to a seven-speed DSG. Besides the improved aero, the plasma-coated cylinder blocks have aided in achieving better fuel economy. The most powerful engine can do 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

The interior comes with an optional 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, contrast orange/grey stitching, red/white decorative lighting, predictive cruise control, lane assist, traffic jam assist, and emergency assist, auto parking and so on.