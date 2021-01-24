New-Gen Safari, XUV500 & Scorpio To Spice Up Sub-20 Lakh Segment

The sub-20 lakh segment will certainly see plenty of action courtesy of the arrival of new premium SUVs targetting high volume sales

The CY2021 is just over a couple of weeks old and we have already starting seeing a new trend. We all know that the compact and mid-size SUV segments have witnessed increased rivals and thus higher competition in recent years and naturally more manufacturers have stepped in to grab a big pie in both the segments. It looks the premium seven-seater SUV space will be quite lit this year.

The facelifted Toyota Fortuner seven-seater full-sized SUV was launched only a few days ago while the facelifted MG Hector with a three-row layout also debuted recently. On January 26, Tata Motors will introduce the seven-seater Safari as the iconic nameplate will be brought back as the production version of the Gravitas, showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo last February.

Around April 2021, Mahindra & Mahindra will romp into the scenes with its biggest launch of the year, as the second generation XUV500 will arrive with much anticipation. It has already been spotted testing a number of times on public roads giving us a detailed look into the exterior and interior. With a restyled appeal, the interior will be brand new with the addition of more premium features.

Following the new generation Mahindra XUV500 will likely be the all-new Scorpio. Just as the XUV500, the Scorpio will also have its exterior redesigned but the interior will not get a major overhaul but it will receive a host of updates with new features nevertheless by the looks of things. Both are based on a new platform while the 2021 Tata Safari is underpinned by the OMEGA architecture.

The upcoming trio will certainly spice things up in the sub 20 lakh space and it will be interesting to see their reach on the sales charts. The Safari is essentially the Harrier with seven-seat configurations and it gets a number of cosmetic updates to differentiate itself from its sibling. It will reach showrooms this month and will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine.

It produces 170 PS and 350 Nm and is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. Expect the new Safari to be priced around Rs. 17 lakh to Rs. 23 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming XUV500 will reportedly use a 2.2-litre diesel developing 180 PS and a new 2.0-litre petrol pumping out around 190 PS.