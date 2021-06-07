New Gen S-Cross Coming In 2022, New Swift In 2023

The third-generation S-Cross will arrive next year while the four-gen Swift is slated to be launched sometime in 2023

Suzuki has reportedly revealed its product roadmap for the coming years in the European continent. According to its new strategy, the Japanese carmaker will introduce the Vitara mid-size SUV with a 1.5-litre hybrid engine, paired with a four-wheel-drive configuration in 2022. Along the course of the same year, the new generation S-Cross will also make its way to Europe.

The third-generation S-Cross will be offered with 1.4-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines with a hybrid system and a 4WD will be available. Currently, the S-Cross uses a 1.4-litre Boosterjet four-cylinder petrol hybrid engine producing 129 horsepower at 5,500 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The former sends power to a 2WD or an ALLGRIP 4WD system while the latter only comes with a 4WD. Since the crossover serves as a premium model for Maruti Suzuki, we can expect it to arrive here later next year or in early 2023. The third-gen Suzuki Swift has been on sale since 2017 globally and it reached India in early 2018.

The all-new Suzuki Swift and Swift Sport are slated to debut in 2023 while the Wagon R based electric city runaround is also said to arrive in the same year. Recently, the rebadged Toyota Wagon R EV was caught on camera undisguised on public roads in India. It fuelled the speculations that it could be launched in India before MSIL introduces a zero-emission vehicle.

It will be interesting to see if the Euro-bound Wagon R EV and the India-spec model have several commonalities or not. Suzuki is banking on hybrid vehicles while gaining BEV expertise from Toyota and in 2024, the next generation Vitara with a hybrid powertrain and a plug-in hybrid variant, coupled with a four-wheel-drive system will arrive.

In addition, the highly popular Suzuki Jimny, which will be launched in India later this year or in early 2022, will be incorporated with a hybrid drivetrain in 2024. A B-segment SUV with an electrified powertrain is also in the works for the same year and its implications for India is yet unknown.