New-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spotted At Dealership; Launch Soon

New-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 will likely go on sale soon in India as it has been spotted at a dealership with a host of changes

Royal Enfield is planning to launch an array of new motorcycles in the Indian market as it looks to strengthen its lineup alongside entering new segments to garner more market share. The Chennai-based manufacturer was spotted testing the new generation Classic 350 for a long period of time and it will mark the biggest upgrade in the cruiser’s history.

The best-selling motorcycle within the brand’s domestic portfolio is switching to a new generation and the video posted here gives a clear indication of all the changes. The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 switches to a brand new architecture, debuted in the Meteor 350. The long-served single downtube chassis has been ditched in favour of a twin cradle unit.

The dual downtube setup will certainly help in improving the handling characteristics of the upcoming Classic. Besides the new chassis, it also gets a new powertrain in the form of a revised 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled OHC unit as opposed to the existing 346 cc mill. It produces a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque – a slight increase in power with 1 Nm less torque output.

The new engine can also be found in the Meteor 350 and it will, more importantly, help in addressing the excessive vibration issue and will likely offer a smoother riding experience in a refined package in the new-gen Classic. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission and a dual-channel ABS system will be offered in the top-spec variants.

While the retro styling of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 remains, some subtle updates have been made including more rounded seats with presumably better foaming for added comfort, a more compact tail section, etc. As in the Meteor, the new generation Classic won’t get a kick-starter though and the overall fit and finish are expected to be massively improved.

The revised semi-digital instrument cluster has a separate pod for the Google-powered Tripper Navigation system and it will certainly help in turn-by-turn navigation. Royal Enfield is expected to introduce new colour schemes and a host of new accessories with the upcoming cruiser and it will more likely go on sale in the coming weeks.