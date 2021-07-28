New-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Spied With Alloy Wheels

New-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals gets updated graphics, new RE logo and redesigned seat along with blackened alloy wheels

Royal Enfield sells the Classic 350 in multiple colour options and its wide range has helped in garnering customers in aplenty. The retro motorcycle will have its visual flavour intact in the second generation and in fact, it will be elevated to newer heights as new colour schemes will be part of the palette and the existing shades will also be updated.

The Classic 350 Signals is popular for its unique appeal and rugged looks and the new avatar based on the upcoming generation has been leaked courtesy of the images caught during the advertisement shoot in Rajasthan. The graphics on the fuel tank has been updated with a new RE logo and lettering while the dual-spoke black alloy wheels, chrome bezels on the tail lamp and deeper single-seat can also be seen.

Since the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 ad shoot appears to be on, its launch can be expected sometime later next month or in September. It sits on the J1D architecture that debuted in the Meteor 350 and will be offered in single- and dual-seat variants with more room for customisation and a host of official accessories will be on offer.

The single downtube frame has been ditched in favour of a more modern twin cradle setup and it will likely help in improving the cornering and overall dynamics of the class-leading motorcycle with significant improvements in fit and finish. The presence of the balancer shaft should aid in reducing vibrations as well.

It will be powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected OHC engine developing just over 20 horsepower and 27 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed transmission. Retaining the classic design elements, the new generation RE Classic 350 has notable updates such as slightly taller grab rail positioning, more rounded pillion seat, and other graphical updates.

The circular headlamp, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, chunky fenders, neutral footpeg setup, upright handlebar, upswept exhaust, etc are carried forward but the instrument cluster has been revised with the addition of a separate pod for optional Tripper Navigation.