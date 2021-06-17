New-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 India Launch Likely In July

New-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to go on sale next month and it will use a 349 cc single-cylinder OHC engine

Royal Enfield has been working on a slew of new motorcycles for the Indian market. Chief among which the new generation Classic 350 holds plenty of significance as the existing model is the brand’s best-seller for a long period in time and it really helped in establishing a cult status.

Last year, the homegrown retro motorcycle manufacturer introduced the Meteor 350 as a replacement to the Thunderbird 350, based on the J1D platform. The architecture will underpin the upcoming 350 cc motorcycles from the brand including the new generation Classic 350, which has already been spotted a number of times in production guise.

Considering the improvements made to the Meteor 350 over the Thunderbird, the 2021 Classic 350 will also have huge improvements offering better ride quality and cornering characteristics compared to the outgoing model courtesy of the double downtube chassis. The twin cradle frame may also help in lowering the kerb weight and, in turn, the fuel efficiency could be improved as well.

The upcoming Classic 350 will also have better ergonomics with a new switchgear layout and a revised semi-digital instrument cluster with a separate pod for the Google-powered Tripper Navigation system. More importantly, the overall fit and finish of the new-gen Classic 350 will also be improved and the more responsive chassis should mean better handling and braking capabilities.

As for the performance, the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will boast of a revised 349 cc single-cylinder OHC air- and oil-cooled engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of just over 20 horsepower and 27 Nm of peak torque. Compared to the outgoing Classic, the power has increased slightly at the expense of 1 Nm drop in torque.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission and a dual-channel ABS system will be available in the top-spec variants. Expect the price range to slightly increase, and on the mechanical side, it will continue to use telescopic front forks and twin gas-charged rear suspension. With RE planning to launch one new motorcycle a quarter this FY, the new Classic will more likely arrive next month.