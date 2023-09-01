New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched At Rs. 1.73 Lakh

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 uses a 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled SOHC engine developing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm

Royal Enfield has today announced the launch of the long-awaited new generation Bullet 350 in the domestic market. It carries a starting price of Rs. 1,73,562 for the Military Red and Military Black colours while the Standard Maroon and Standard Black cost Rs. 1,97,436 each. The range-topping Black Gold shade is priced at Rs. 2,15,801 (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Royal Enfield Bullet has a rich history of success for the Chennai-based manufacturer, and it continues to evolve with the introduction of a new entry-level roadster. This new model will be the fourth addition to the modern 350 cc lineup, which includes the Classic 350, Meteor 350, and Hunter 350 – all built on the J-series engine platform.

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 derives power from the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled SOHC engine, producing a maximum power of 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. This powerplant is paired with a five-speed transmission. The engine is described as a distinctive long-stroke motor.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) Military Rs. 1,73,562 Standard Rs. 1,97,436 Black Gold Rs. 2,15,801

Judging by its refined characteristics and smooth power delivery in the Classic and Meteor, it’s anticipated that the all-new Bullet 350 will share these traits. The all-new RE Bullet 350 features conventional telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin-sided rear shock absorbers for its suspension duties.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Performance Engine & Specs Engine 349 cc single-cyl OHC air- and oil-cooled Power 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm Torque 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm Gearbox Five-Speed

In terms of braking, both front (300 mm) disc and rear disc brakes are standard, supported by a single-channel ABS system, with the option for a dual-channel ABS unit. The bike rolls on front tyre sized 100/90-19 and rear tyre sized 120/80-18.

Additional highlights include a redesigned headlamp with new pilot lamps, a semi-digital instrument console featuring an LCD info panel, a new halogen tail lamp with integrated reflectors, and design cues inspired by the vintage Bullets. It adorns prominent chrome accents, a single-piece tubular grab rail, hand-painted signature pinstripes and the iconic winged badge evoking nostalgia. The new RE Bullet 350 comes with an 805 mm long seat and a USB charging port this time around.

The redesigned handlebar is said to offer improved ergonomics, along with new switch cubes, an info switch, and an oval master cylinder. Built on a new twin-cradle frame, the Bullet 350 is available in three variants: Military (Red and Black), Standard (Black and Maroon), and Black Gold.

The base Military variant features black-finished components, a chromed-out engine area, a single-channel ABS system, updated graphics, and a solid colour on the fuel tank. The mid-level Standard variant adds gold pinstripes, chrome and gold 3D badges, chromed-out engine and rearview mirrors and body-coloured elements. The top-spec model sports a matte black and glossy tank finish, copper pinstripes, black engine finishing, and copper and gold 3D badges. The mid- and top-end models are sold with dual-channel ABS system.