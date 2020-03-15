New-gen Royal Enfield 350 (Codename- J1D) To Launch By End Of April

Other than Royal Enfield Meteor, which will be an all-new range of motorcycle that is internally codenamed J1D, the manufacturer is also working on the next-gen 350 models

Royal Enfield, the popular homegrown motorcycle manufacturer, will launch an all-new motorcycle in the coming time. The news of the imminent launch of the upcoming model comes at a time when the popular bike maker is also readying a new range of motorcycle that will be sold with the ‘Meteor’ branding. However, the model in question here is the new generation motorcycle in the company’s 350 range.

Test mules of the 2020 Royal Enfield 350 have been seen testing on the public roads on numerous occasions. In fact, the upcoming motorcycle has been spotted testing at least as many times as the new Meteor motorcycle. The latter is bound to become the successor of the Thunderbird 350 and is codenamed J1C0 internally.

It’s worth mentioning here that in the recent times, Royal Enfield has already filed for trademark registration of names like the Hunter, Sherpa, Flying Flea and Roaster. It should be noted here that it is not out of normal for car and bike manufacturers to file for trademark registration of names way in advance for their upcoming models.

Rumours abound that the Royal Enfield J1D will be lighter and more affordable than the T’bird 350. It may be noted that a few months earlier, the manufacturer had shared its plans of launching a lightweight motorcycle that will target the young buyers and the fairer sex. Also, the company has been developing the BSVI versions of the current models in its 350 range.

Initially, the company had planned to launch the next generation models as the first-ever BSVI-compliant products but now, it looks like these motorcycles will be brought in only a few months down the line. Meanwhile, BSVI versions of the current products will help the bike manufacturer continue attracting the buyers.

The specifications of the upcoming range of 350 models are yet to be revealed but, in all likelihood, power and torque figures will be marginally lower than what the BSIV versions offer. The next generation of 350 models in the company’s lineup will come with OHC (Over Head Cam) engine architecture. The new model will even come with fuel-injection systems as compared to the carburettor setups of the BSIV models. In its current state, the 346cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine outputs a maximum power of 19.1 bhp and a peak torque of 28 Nm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.