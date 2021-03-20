New-Gen Peugeot 308 Breaks Cover With Captivating Styling

The soon-to-be-launched third-gen Peugeot 308 will go on to become the first car that will be equipped with the French carmaker’s new logo

The second-gen version of the Peugeot 308 has been on sale for 8 years now, and the compact hatch has received numerous updates over its lifespan. However, the French automaker is now readying a launch for a new-gen model for the car. Peugeot has now revealed the upcoming third-gen 308 in all its glory, with a launch expected in the coming months.

In terms of design, the 308 looks similar to the newer Peugeot models including the 208, 508, 2008 and 3008. The front-end sports the company’s trademark ‘fang’ LED DRLs, sleek headlights and a large grille that also houses Peugeot’s brand new logo. The 308 is the first car that comes with the new Peugeot emblem, and will later be rolled out to all Peugeot models and dealerships worldwide over the coming years.

The new logo also hides the driving aids’ radar sensor. The side profile features pronounced wheel arches, along with alloys between 16- and 18-inches in size. Moving to the rear, the car gets an extended roof spoiler, wraparound LED tail lamps with Peugeot’s signature lighting and a bar that connects them.

The car’s wheelbase has been extended by 55 mm, while it is overall longer by 110 mm now, which results in additional space in the back seats. The third-gen 308 sits 20 mm lower as compared to its predecessor, and Peugeot has also worked on improving its aerodynamic efficiency.

The 308 is based on the EMP2 platform, which is also shared with the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross, DS 7 and a few other cars. This platform is compatible with a range of petrol, diesel and electrified powertrains. Two plug-in hybrid options will be available from the launch itself, making use of a four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, tuned to produce either 148 hp or 178 hp, with a 109 hp electric motor attached to the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Both of the hybrid powertrains will be equipped with a 12.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack offering a range of up to 37 miles, and capable of charging in just under two hours with a 7.4 kW charger. Also on offer will be a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with about 108 hp or 128 hp power output and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder oil burner producing 128 hp. The transmission options will include a 6-speed MT, as well as an 8-speed auto. However, the complete details of the powertrains will be available closer to the car’s launch.