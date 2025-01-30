New Gen Ola S1 Series To Be Launched Tomorrow In India

The new generation Ola S1 series will be launched tomorrow and the range will be expanded with more new models in the due course of this year

Amidst heavy competition, Ola Electric has officially revealed that the third generation S1 range will be introduced tomorrow in India. Last year, the Bengaluru-based manufacturer confirmed the arrival of the S1 Gen 3 at the Sankalp event where it noted that the range will be expanded with the addition of new models across different price brackets.

The Ola S2 touring scooter and the S3 maxi scooter are expected to consolidate the lineup and their deliveries could begin in the due course of this year. Compared to the outgoing series, the third-gen S1 electric scooters will gain plenty of updates including a new architecture. It will encompass the electric motor, battery and electronics within the structure.

Thus, handling improvements and weight savings are likely. Ola will utilise locally developed 4680 battery cells while the e-motor will also be brand new as they will be free of magnets. The new platform is also said to improve the overall performance of the scooter series and the power output will be up to 15 kW with incremental torque figures.

The Gen 3 Ola S1 series will likely include a new S1 Sports variant lineup with performance-focussed characteristics in mind and it could sit at the top of the range. In recent times, Ola expanded the S1 range to appeal to a wider band of customers, especially at the affordable end of the spectrum and it will be interesting to see what it makes of the new portfolio.

The new Ola S2 appears to feature three variants while the S3 may get two variants. The former could cater to different classes of customers and riding styles such as City, Tourer and Sports variants whereas the S3 range may sit as the flagship range with variants such as Grand Adventure and Grand Tourer, appealing to more upscale buyers.

The new generation Ola S1 range will be the order of the day for tomorrow though as other models could join the lineup in the coming months.