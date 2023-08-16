New-Gen Ola S1 Pro Gets Big Updates – Top 5 Things To Know

New-gen Ola S1 Pro comes with a longer range, a new frame and a number of mechanical updates; deliveries to begin next month

At the Customer Day event yesterday, Ola Electric introduced the new S1 series with the debut of the three S1X scooters along with the second generation S1 Pro and the S1 Air. Here we focus on the new-gen Ola S1 Pro as it gets a number of significant updates:

1. New-Gen 2023 Ola S1 Pro Price:

With a host of changes, Ola has increased the price of the new generation S1 Pro by Rs. 9,000. Costing Rs. 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), the flagship zero-emission scooter’s purchase window is already open and customer deliveries will commence by the middle of next month in India.

2. New-Gen 2023 Ola S1 Pro Performance & Acceleration:

The second generation Ola S1 Pro is based on a lighter hybrid chassis with fewer components and is claimed to offer better rideability. The electric motor now produces a 5 kW continuous power out and 11 kW peak compared to the 5.5 kW continuous and 8.5 kW peak output in the old model. Due to the revision, the top speed is up by 4 kmph to 120 kmph but is three-tenths down on zero to 40 kmph acceleration time, which now stands at 2.9 seconds.

3. New-Gen 2023 Ola S1 Pro Longer Range:

Just like the lighter yet stiffened frame, the battery pack has also been redesigned for improved thermal efficiency and overall range capability. The 4 kWh battery pack is lighter and it enables a longer claimed riding range of 195 km on a single charge – up by 14 km. The true range though is rated at 180 km in the Eco mode. The 2023 Ola S1 Pro can be replenished back to 100 per cent from zero in 6.5 seconds – same as before.

4. New-Gen 2023 Ola S1 Pro Upgraded Chassis:

The brand new hybrid chassis meant that the conventional twin telescopic forks have stepped in place of the single-sided unit. For added practicality, the floorboard is now flat courtesy of the absence of the spine section. The lighter frame meant that the overall kerb weight has reduced to 116 kilograms.

5. New-Gen 2023 Ola S1 Pro Other Mechanical Updates:

Despite the lighter chassis and flat floorboard, the revisions have reduced the understorage space of the electric scooter but not by a big margin. It still boasts a spacious boot volume of 34 litres.