New-Gen Nissan X-Trail Spied On Testing In India, Launch In 2023

New-gen Nissan X-Trail will likely go on sale next year in India and compared to the previous global model, it gets a number of changes inside and out

Nissan India unveiled a trio of SUVs on October 18 in India emphasising its e-Power technology as the latest generation X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke were showcased. The X-Trail will be the first one to arrive and the Japanese auto major has commenced testing the full-size SUV on public roads as you can see in the spy pictures shown here.

It will compete against Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4, Isuzu MU-X, Skoda Kodiaq, VW Tiguan, etc upon arrival. Just a while after making its world debut in Japan, the 2023 Nissan X-Trail was displayed in India and compared to its previous iteration, it gets a whole host of revisions inside and out.

It sits on the CMF-C platform shared with the Mitsubishi Outlander and the new self-charging hybrid system composes the variable compression ratio 1.5-litre VC-Turbo petrol three-cylinder engine working in tandem with the second generation e-POWER system. It is said to have improved power, smoothness and quietness and is more efficient as well.

The test mule of the new-gen Nissan X-Trail shows the presence of a split headlamp cluster and the V-motion chrome front grille. The latest X-Trail also gets new skid plates, black finished A-pilars, muscular rear haunches and sleeker LED tail lamps. It is available in a total of 12 exterior colour schemes in Japan along with a more rugged X trim.

The interior of the new generation Nissan X-Trail is loaded with features including a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, connected car tech, a 10.8-inch HUD, Nissan’s ProPILOT suite with ADAS tech, 1500 W Bose premium audio, adaptive LED lighting system, different upholstery options, etc.

The new X-Trail is also retailed with a 2.4-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine driving the front wheels while the hybrid variant has an all-wheel drive configuration. The pricing of the upcoming full-size SUV will certainly play a key role in whether it will become a success or not.