New-Gen Nissan X-Trail Leaked Online Ahead Of World Debut In April

New-gen Nissan X-Trail gets a redesigned exterior and a heavily updated interior; to likely go on sale in China in the coming months

The images of the new generation Nissan X-Trail has been leaked on the internet courtesy of Kurdistan Automotive Blog’s Instagram page giving us a detailed look into all the design updates that have come aboard. In the due course of this year, the 2021 Nissan X-Trail will go on sale in China and its world premiere is said to have been scheduled for next month.

The X-Trail has been in the business since 2000 and currently in many markets, the crossover is positioned between the Xterra and Pathfinder. The third generation Nissan X-Trail was first introduced in 2013 and pertaining to the ever-growing needs of the modern days buyers, it is subjected to a thorough overhaul but the basic silhouette remains the same.

Deriving styling cues from the latest crop of Nissan SUVs sold in the international markets, the 2021 Nissan X-Trail gains a more aggressive front fascia with a prominent chrome grille section in V-shape. It connects the sharper headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights and below which, the redesigned bumper offers a bolder presence.

The front end boasts of new LED fog lamp housing, wider central air inlet and new skid plate. The five-seater crossover also gets newly designed alloy wheels, black wheel arches, roof rails, panoramic sunroof, roof-mounted spoiler, new wraparound LED tail lamps, side body cladding, restyled rear bumper, updated boot structure, raked windshield, and so on.

The cabin of the 2021 Nissan X-Trail comes with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with in-car connectivity options, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, push button engine start/stop, around view camera, wireless charging facility, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, upmarket surface trims, updated dashboard and centre console, active safety tech, etc.

In China, the X-Trail is retailed with a new 1.5-litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 204 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. It is connected to a CVT automatic transmission. The same powertrain option will likely be carried forward and some sort of electrification can be expected in the near future.